Twin Falls to get second roundabout to ease west-end traffic congestion

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls residents living near the intersection of Martin Street, Filer Avenue, and Wendell Street have long dealt with traffic nightmares during morning and evening rush hours.

Soon, they'll get relief in the form of the city's second roundabout.

Currently, Twin Falls has only one roundabout within city limits, located where drivers cross the Perrine Bridge heading to the visitor's center. The new roundabout will serve the growing west end of town, where increased local traffic has created significant congestion problems.

"In the morning and the afternoon, it's just a nightmare," said Kasandra Bastian, who lives right off Martin Street with her husband, Kelly.

Kelly Bastian described the daily struggle of getting in and out of their driveway.

"In the morning, from about 8 till 9:30-10-ish, you can't get out. You have to back out of my driveway, and from 3 p.m. until 5 p.m., you can't get out of the driveway because cars are backed up all the way down Martin Street," explained Kelly Bastian.

The traffic problems worsened after changes to Washington Street forced drivers to find alternate routes through the neighborhood.

"Before they re-did Washington, there was hardly no traffic on this road. Once Washington started getting crowded and full, then everybody started detouring through here," Kelly added.

Unlike most intersections in Twin Falls, which rely on a basic grid system, the convergence of these three streets creates an unusual layout. The city's solution is a uniquely shaped roundabout designed to accommodate the irregular street pattern.

"If you look at it from that top view down, you'll see how those streets don't join, and that's why the roundabout itself is going to be bean shape," said Josh Palmer with the City of Twin Falls.

The Bastians are enthusiastic about the proposed change.

"That's kind of cool!" Kasandra Bastian said about the bean-shaped design.

"I think that will help out a lot!" Kelly Bastian concurred.

While the city has seen some pushback from people opposed to roundabouts, many neighbors support the project. However, residents stress the importance of drivers learning how to properly navigate the new traffic pattern.

"It does keep the traffic flowing as long as people actually pay attention to the roundabout and how it works," Kasandra Bastian said.

Construction on the roundabout is expected to begin in the spring. Crews are currently working to rebuild the subterranean infrastructure in the area to accommodate the new layout.

