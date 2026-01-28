New traffic signal to replace dangerous 'blinking light' intersection on Highway 93

JEROME COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho Transportation Department is installing a four-way traffic signal at the intersection of Highway 93 and Highway 25, replacing the notorious "blinking light" that has controlled traffic for decades.

The intersection, located between Twin Falls and Jerome, has been the site of six fatal crashes since 2014. For years, the busy crossing was controlled only by two stop signs and a blinking warning light, creating dangerous conditions for drivers.

"It's dangerous, we've had multiple guys coming to and from work, says that they just about got hit, can't see, visibility is horrible, traffic is going too fast," explained Karen Corbridge, a local resident.

The new traffic signal is part of the final phase of ITD's Highway 93 widening project.

"It technically wasn't chosen last. So, what happened was it didn't actually meet warrants for a traffic signal until 2024," said Courtney Wagner with ITD. "It was originally going to be a part of the U.S. 93 and 300 South project, but the funding wasn't there for it. So, we actually created a project just for this to get it done."

The project has faced delays due to equipment ordering issues since late 2024, but construction is now moving forward.

"It's taken a little bit longer than we wanted, but we're excited to get this up and going. But there is going to be some growing pains with this coming in," Wagner said.

The new signal will include advanced warning systems to help drivers adjust to the change. ITD plans to install signs that blink to alert drivers when the light is about to turn red.

"We are going to put advanced warning signals up. Those signs that start blinking to let you know 'hey! Slow down, it's starting to turn red.' We'll have those up and running by the end of the week," added Wagner.

Construction will take place on Wednesday and Thursday, with ITD warning drivers to expect delays of up to 20 minutes during the work.

Local residents are welcoming the safety improvement after years of dangerous conditions.

"Hallelujah! There is way too much traffic at such a high speed to have just a blinking light," Corbridge said.

