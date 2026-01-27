Automated license plate reader use expanded in Twin Falls as privacy concerns rise in other states

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls police have expanded their automated license plate reader network to 40 cameras since installing the first 12 in December 2023, using the technology to catch dangerous criminals while raising questions about privacy and surveillance.

The camera system has already proven effective in serious cases. Within weeks of installation, the network alerted officers to a wanted sexual predator traveling through town, leading to an arrest on a $1 million warrant and the rescue of a nonverbal autistic child victim.

"It's very useful, we've recovered stolen vehicles with it," said Lt. Chuck Garner of the Twin Falls Police Department. "We have arrested people with violent felony warrants. We have used a system to help us investigate violent crimes to include homicide investigations."

The cameras record the rear of passing vehicles and log license plates, with data stored for 30 days before being purged. No warrant is required to review the information, though Twin Falls requires a reason for searches, such as drug investigations.

"We did notify the sheriff's department, who was able to intercept that vehicle south of town, arrest the driver on $1 million arrest warrant, and discovered the nonverbal autistic child victim of his sex crimes in the vehicle with him," Garner said.

However, the technology raises concerns about warrantless surveillance, particularly as other departments in different cities or states may not follow the same policies Twin Falls has implemented.

In 2025, the Idaho Legislature passed a law limiting system access to authorized personnel and banning non-law enforcement uses. The department follows Idaho law on license plate readers with policies and audits in place.

A website called 'Have I Been Flocked?' allows people to search whether their license plate has been included in surveillance and review use by state or federal agencies.

"You know, in 2026, basically anywhere you go if you're not on a flock camera, you're captured on a business surveillance video, a camera installed by municipalities to monitor traffic flow. They're everywhere, but they're legal," Garner said.

