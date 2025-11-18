Twin Falls Animal Shelter nears expansion goal after years of overcrowding

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Twin Falls Animal Shelter is closer than ever to breaking ground on a much-needed expansion after operating at dangerous overcapacity for more than two years.

Built in 2004, the shelter has outgrown every corner of its facility. Thanks to two major donations totaling roughly $800,000, the constant overcrowding could soon be a problem of the past.

"The stats say that if you're operating at 80% of your kennel spaces full— you're operating at capacity. We've been operating at 100% and 110% of kennel space full for almost 2 and a half years," said Debbie Blackwood from People for Pets - Twin Falls Animal Shelter.

The expansion plans to focus on three major areas: a cat annex, a building for dog safety and quarantine, and converting space into a surgery and recovery area.

For the shelter, this expansion is primarily about the cats, which have outgrown industry standards and are currently housed in the garage alongside dogs.

"We have dogs walk through here, and we also have our animal control pens where the dogs are at as well. National standards are [that] you don't have the cats hear the dogs or see the dogs. So with where they are now, it's very stressful for them. It's very loud," said Rebecca Rodriguez, office manager.

With an estimated price tag of $1.2 million, the shelter faces a $400,000 deficit and is asking for community donations to reach the financial finish line.

"I don't know if I'm just preaching around here, but every single dollar counts, and you might not think your $100 doesn't make a difference, but it does," Blackwood said.

Rodriguez emphasized that even small contributions matter.

"Even if you can only donate $5, that could make a difference in saving one life," Rodriguez said.

Having already raised a quarter of the $400,000 needed, the shelter hopes to break ground on the expansion in the spring of 2026.

