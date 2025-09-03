Canyon County to issue RFP for Animal Shelter Services after reaching impasse with West Valley Humane Society

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — After trying and failing to reach a funding agreement with the West Valley Humane Society to help finance its operations, Canyon County will issue a request for proposal (RFP) for the region's animal shelter services.

The decision to issue an RFP comes after the West Valley Humane Society (WVHS) previously requested a $1.5 million increase from the surrounding local municipalities to fund its operations. In response to that request, Canyon County and the cities of Nampa and Caldwell agreed to set aside almost $1 million for animal shelter services.

However, WVHS said the increased funding was not enough to sustain its operations. "Underfunding these services doesn’t solve the problem; it simply delays it," reads a previous statement from WVHS.

Canyon County officials believe the RFP process will allow county and city officials to "evaluate the costs and best practices for shelter operations."

"This process will provide insight into creative approaches to shelter management, encourage sustainable options, foster community partnerships, and ensure long-term accountability and transparency." - Canyon County

County officials say that the RFP does not exclude WVHS from being considered. “The County values the history and hard work of the staff and volunteers at WVHS and encourages them to submit a proposal as part of this process,” said Aaron Williams, the Director of Constituent Services for Canyon County.