Quadruple homicide suspect, Benjamin Naylor, waives preliminary hearing as attorneys work on plea agreement

BURLEY, Idaho — A Burley man accused of murdering four people across two Idaho counties in July appeared in court Thursday, where his attorneys indicated they intend to negotiate a plea agreement.

Benjamin Naylor, 56, is charged with shooting and killing Kelly and Donna Jenks in their Burley home on July 8, then murdering two more victims in Minidoka County: 25-year-old Angelica Medina and 77-year-old Dennis Mix.

During Thursday's hearing in Cassia County, Naylor waived his right to a preliminary hearing after months of psychological evaluations and a court-ordered mental competency exam.

He appeared in court-approved street clothing for the proceedings related to the two murders in Cassia County.

"Did you sign this of your own free will and choice?" Judge Lindstrom asked.

"Yes, I did," Naylor responded.

"Did you have sufficient opportunities to discuss this with your attorneys?" the judge continued.

"Yes," Naylor said.

According to Naylor's attorneys, who are handling cases in both counties, they will also waive the preliminary hearing for the Minidoka County murders on Friday.

This will give them time to review the proposed plea agreement and move the case to district court for a hearing in Cassia County on December 22.

In July, Naylor's daughters expressed concerns about their father's mental health in an online statement, saying in part: "We believe once he receives proper psychiatric care, he is going to realize the devastation he has caused, he is going to have to live with it for the rest of his life."

Many court records in the case remain sealed, but both cases will remain separate for the time being.

Naylor has been charged with four counts of murder in the first degree with the use of a deadly weapon.

