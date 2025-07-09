Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police: Suspect in custody in Rupert homicide case, investigation continues

Authorities are working with the Cassia County Sheriff’s Office to determine if there's a link between two similar cases
Rupert Police Department
CASSIA COUNTY, Idaho — On Tuesday afternoon, emergency crews were dispatched to 1024 F Street in Rupert following a report of a possibly deceased female on the floor.

Officials arrived to find suspicious circumstances, prompting police to be called to the scene to investigate further.

On Wednesday morning, the Rupert Police Department confirmed that it is investigating a homicide and has a suspect in custody.

The Rupert Police said that the nearby Cassia County Sheriff’s Office is currently conducting a similar investigation. The departments are collaborating to determine if there is a link between the two cases.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

