Quadruple homicide suspect Benjamin Naylor pleads guilty to 4 counts of murder, avoids death penalty

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Benjamin Roy Naylor pleaded guilty Monday to four counts of first-degree murder related to a July quadruple homicide that spanned Cassia and Minidoka counties.

According to the Cassia and Minidoka County Prosecuting Attorney’s Offices, Naylor entered guilty pleas in district court to two counts of first-degree murder in Cassia County and two counts in Minidoka County. The Minidoka County case was transferred to Cassia County for plea and sentencing.

Under the agreement, prosecutors will not seek the death penalty — instead, Naylor will be sentenced to two fixed life sentences in each county, four total, without the possibility of parole.

Prosecutors said the families of the victims were consulted throughout the process and approved the resolution. Naylor had been accused of killing Kelly and Donna Jenks in Cassia County, and Angelica Medina and Dennis Mix in Minidoka County.

A hearing was held in Cassia County on Monday, where the court formally accepted the plea agreement. Judge Blaine P. Cannon ordered a pre-sentence investigation report by the Idaho Department of Corrections and scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2026, at the Cassia County Judicial Center in Burley.

