Quadruple homicide suspect Benjamin Naylor expected to enter guilty pleas

MAGIC VALLEY, Idaho — Benjamin Roy Naylor is expected to plead guilty to four counts of murder stemming from a July quadruple homicide that spanned Cassia and Minidoka counties, according to court records.

Under the agreement, Naylor would plead guilty to two counts of murder in each county — four total — in exchange for prosecutors not pursuing the death penalty. If accepted by the judge, sentencing will be left to the court, though prosecutors and the defense are jointly recommending four life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Naylor, 56, is accused of killing Kelly and Donna Jenks in their Burley home, then murdering Angelica Medina, 25, and Dennis Mix, 77, in Minidoka County.

In November, Naylor waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Cassia County following months of psychological evaluations and a court-ordered mental competency exam. His attorneys indicated at that time they were working toward a plea agreement and planned to waive the preliminary hearing in Minidoka County as well.

Under the plea agreement, Naylor will also agree to pay restitution, court costs, and other statutory fees, with amounts to be determined at a later date.

Naylor will be back in court in Cassia County at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 22. Idaho News 6 will be present in the courtroom and will continue to provide the latest updates.