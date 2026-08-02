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Crisis counselors available following Twin Falls In-N-Out shooting

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KMVT
Counselors will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rock Creek Elementary School, 850 Federation Road in Twin Falls.
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Posted

TWIN FALLS — Crisis counselors will be available Sunday, Aug. 2, for people who witnessed or were affected by Saturday’s shooting at the Twin Falls In-N-Out, according to Lori Stewart, public information officer for the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office.

Counselors will be available from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. at Rock Creek Elementary School, 850 Federation Road in Twin Falls.

Additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

This article was originally published by Kiliane Gateau with KMVT.

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