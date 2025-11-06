Jerome Interchange traffic shifts to new bridge as I-84 project reaches major milestone

JEROME, Idaho — Drivers crossing Interstate 84 on Lincoln Avenue South in Jerome will encounter a new traffic pattern starting this week as the major interchange reconstruction project reaches a significant milestone.

The Idaho Transportation Department is switching all traffic to the newly constructed eastbound bridge as part of the 2½-year project to replace the 60-year-old Lincoln Avenue bridge.

Jerome I-84 Interchange Gets New Bridge: What Drivers Need to Know

"We're going to switch all the traffic to the new eastbound bridge. It's right behind me," ITD's Courtney Wagner showed Idaho News 6.

The project began in the spring of last year and involves replacing the aging single bridge with two offset bridges designed to handle future traffic volume increases. The first new bridge will accommodate a single lane in both directions while the old bridge is prepared for demolition.

"Traffic will be shifted to the new bridge that will be open tomorrow, and the new permanent westbound off ramp will be open as well," Wagner said.

The interchange reconstruction is happening alongside a separate lane-widening project on I-84 between Jerome and Twin Falls, creating frequent traffic pattern changes for regular commuters in the area.

"Just try to pay attention, but look at the cones. We have signs up and everything like that, and we'll have a map on ITD's Facebook page on our website," Wagner said.

The lane-widening project is ahead of schedule and could be completed early next year. The entire interchange project is expected to wrap up in late 2026.

This traffic pattern will remain in effect until the new southbound Lincoln Avenue bridge is completed in 2026.

