Let the party begin! Gooding County Fair and Rodeo celebrates 100 years

GOODING, Idaho — The Gooding County Fair and Rodeo is a staple of the Magic Valley, offering a week full of action every summer since its founding in 1925.

On Wednesday, the century celebration kicked off in Gooding with a parade through town and the first night of the Gooding Pro Rodeo!

Gooding County Fair and Rodeo celebrates 100 years

Although technically founded in 1916, the fair moved from Wendell to Gooding in 1925. Now, 100 years later, neighbors are celebrating this milestone.

"What do you guys think of the parade?"

"It's awesome!," said one young Gooding local. "Yeah! It's awesome!," said another.

Dad added, "We get to see a lot of family go by. We've got family on the rides going by, and we're waiting for them to come so we can catch candy from them."

The parade kicked off the festivities on Wednesday night before all eyes turned to the pros at the annual Gooding Rodeo.

"When you get this crowd involved, I liken it to an NFL or college football stadium," said Ted Harbin of the Gooding Pro Rodeo.

Back in 1925, to celebrate the new fair location, a handful of local cowboys decided the event needed a show. That's when the Gooding Rodeo was born.

"It's hard to describe Gooding to people; the community has only 3,600 residents, but we're going to draw many more than that to this rodeo because everybody in this region wants to see and experience the Gooding Pro Rodeo," Ted Harbin explained.

One hundred years after those humble beginnings, the small rodeo has grown into one of the top PRCA events in the country. "This is a top 40 rodeo among the 700 PRCA events. We have the kind of prize money that attracts contestants, and we also have the livestock that draws them here," Harbin added.

With hundreds of the world's top rodeo stars competing, it’s a show you don't want to miss. However, tickets might be hard to come by.

"We’re actually sold out for Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. But, I mean, next year, get your tickets for Wednesday night or try to get your tickets early for Friday and Saturday, because those sell out really early," Ted Harbin advised.

