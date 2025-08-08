Historic Caldwell Night Rodeo unveils stunning new announcer stand as 101-year legacy grows

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Night Rodeo has unveiled its new announcer stand as the historic venue prepares to celebrate 101 years of being apart of the Caldwell community.

"What happens when a community comes together you get behind something and we can create something that will be ever lasting in the community that will be here for another 100 years and will grow the sport of rodeo in Caldwell Idaho," said Edward Lodge, Caldwell Night Rodeo President.

Idaho News 6

I've been following this story from each phase through demolition and showing you the process through the construction. Idaho News 6 was the first media outlet to get the exclusive behind-the-scenes look of what the stand looks like from inside.

Inside Caldwell Night Rodeo's new announcer stand

"The old announcer stand was built in the early 60s, it had no air conditioning, it was hot, that's where that became a priority," said Kendra Dustin, Capital Campaign Manager for Caldwell Night Rodeo.

Idaho News 6

The completion of the announcer stand is just Phase 1 of a $7.5 million capital expansion project that many donors, including the city of Caldwell, have helped develop.

"When we started looking at the plan we realized okay if we are gonna do this we have an opportunity to also include some premium skyboxes," said Dustin.

Idaho News 6

With skyboxes in the announcer stand, Phase 2 of the expansion project will bring skyboxes around the rodeo stands, which will also include views of the College of Idaho football field.

"And we are looking for to where we can have wins-wins and we where we can have a win-win at the College of Idaho and the Caldwell Night rodeo the community member benefit the most," said Lodge.

Board leaders tell me the announcer stand cost around $3.5 million of the project. They are still in budget and Phase 2 will start as soon as the 2025 rodeo closes its doors for the season. I asked what we can expect for Phase 3 in the coming years.

"And so phase 3 will really take that social piece into account," said Dustin.

Idaho News 6

Their hope is for those who just want to come to the rodeo, socialize and be surrounded by friends but be at the rodeo to get an even greater experience, but it's still in the works.

"And we are really looking forward to not only meeting but exceeding the expectations of our fans who are the greatest fans in pro rodeo right here in Caldwell Idaho," said Lodge.