'It's a lifesaving effort'; Twin Falls Warming Center seeks volunteers as temperatures drop

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — As winter temperatures begin to drop across Idaho, the Twin Falls Warming Center is providing a crucial lifeline for those experiencing homelessness — but it needs more volunteers to keep its doors open.

The Warming Center, operated by The Valley House, serves as an overnight shelter for people living outside or in their cars when temperatures become dangerously cold.

"There is definitely a homeless population around here... it's just a hidden population," said Randy Wastradowski, executive director of The Valley House.

For over 30 years, The Valley House has supported this often-invisible community, expanding to include shelter and housing facilities across Twin Falls. Their newest service, the Twin Falls Warming Center, has already made a significant impact in its short time of operation.

"It's basically an overnight shelter for people that are outside or living in their cars... have nowhere else to stay when it's cold out," Wastradowski said.

Since opening, the center has helped over 100 people survive harsh winter nights. Most guests are individuals living out of their vehicles who face serious health risks when temperatures plummet.

"When it gets cold – especially below freezing – there is a risk of injuries: hypothermia, frostbite, and even death," Wastradowski said. "So this is just an opportunity to provide a place of safety, or warmth, or just connecting with other people regardless of your situation."

The center operates with only three full-time staff members and relies heavily on community volunteers. Currently, they have about 20 core volunteers but need approximately 50 to maintain a full schedule as freezing temperatures approach.

"We have one to two staff on duty at all times, but we also utilize volunteers just to help serve the guests, serve hospitality, and make sure they have their needs met and just kind of be there for them," Wastradowski said.

He said that volunteers can sign up for a three-hour shift anywhere from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

The warming center opens every night when forecasted temperatures are expected to drop below 34 degrees. Those interested in volunteering can contact The Valley House at any time.

"It's a lifesaving effort... It's just an opportunity to help somebody survive a night, to live another day, to figure out what they need to do," Wastradowski said.

