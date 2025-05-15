Valley House celebrates 30 years in the Magic Valley with a new look

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — To celebrate 30 years of service in the Magic Valley, Valley House Homeless Shelter decided to commemorate the milestone anniversary with some new branding.

“Our whole mission is to help motivated homeless individuals become self-sufficient and get them back into permanent housing,” said Kim Spiers, Assistant Director of Valley House.

Since the mid-1990s, Valley House Homeless Shelter has been offering a hand-up, not a handout. On Thursday, the shelter celebrated 30 years in the community by unveiling a new logo and sign.

For Kim Spiers, the new logo retains similarities to the old design, but ultimately, it represents hope. “We incorporated a house feature with people and a heart. It still has an old-school feel, but we’re introducing more brightness to it because we are a place of hope,” said Spiers.

Twin Falls resident Deneise Knudson, a frequent donor, agrees. She believes that Valley House is a crucial asset for the growing community in southern Idaho. “I've always supported Valley House because it’s important to me that these women who are struggling have something to fall back on,” said Knudson.

Over the past 30 years, Valley House has expanded at its main location on Addison Avenue and developed facilities across Twin Falls, including the Twin Falls Warming Center and the Martin Street transitional housing units.

According to Spiers, this is where the Valley House plans to continue expanding over the next 30 years.

“It’s like step two, right before you can get back into your permanent housing, and we’re hoping to grow with more shelter units,” said Spiers.

Spiers emphasizes that Valley House is a program, not a charity, and that for anyone struggling, the shelter is a place for hard work and self-improvement. “If you are willing to do hard work, we’re going to be your biggest cheerleaders. We want people to be successful, which sometimes means making really hard decisions to change your life,” she said.

The new $30,000 sign outside of Valley House was completely funded by a handful of community partners and businesses. With its bright white design, the new sign is meant to be a beacon of hope for those in need of a helping hand.

