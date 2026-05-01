Idaho drought leaves Salmon Falls Reservoir dangerously low, prompting urgent boater safety warning

ROGERSON, Idaho — Boaters and anglers are encountering dangerously shallow water and submerged hazards at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir as one of the driest winters in Idaho history takes its toll.

Water levels at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir are already resembling late-summer conditions — and it is only the beginning of May.

WATCH: Salmon Falls Reservoir hits historic lows as drought grips southern Idaho, sheriff warns boaters

Idaho drought leaves Salmon Falls Reservoir dangerously low

One of the driest winters in Idaho history has left the reservoir critically low, creating dangerous conditions for boaters and frustrating anglers who rely on it throughout the warmer months.

Paul Gosnell, a Twin Falls resident, attempted to launch his boat from the main ramp at Lud Drexler Park earlier this week and said the experience was a struggle.

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"That sucked. I put my truck all the way to my back door, down under water in order to get my boat in— and I got a 19-foot bass boat— it's just so shallow that you just keep on backing down and nothing happens," recalled Gosnell.

In late April, the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office issued a warning about the low water levels at Salmon Falls Creek Reservoir, alerting boaters of unexpected underwater hazards throughout the entire body of water. Authorities are urging boaters to use extreme caution along the shorelines.

Joey Martin / Idaho News 6

Adam McCoy, who drove over from Oakley with his family for a fishing trip after low water levels near his home made that difficult, said he was not prepared for what he found.

"I was kind of surprised to pull up and see how low it is. I haven't been here in a few years— so yeah, it looks pretty low," McCoy said.

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McCoy echoed the sheriff's office warning for others heading out on the water.

"Keep an eye out for [hazards], for sure," McCoy said.

Joey Martin / Idaho News 6 Adam McCoy and his family were flabbergasted by the low reservoir levels.

With irrigation season just getting underway and months of summer heat still ahead, water levels are expected to continue dropping without significant rainfall.

Gosnell said the situation is already taking a toll on his favorite spots.

"It's pathetic, man, there is no way the water should be this low," lamented Gosnell.

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