Twin Falls prepares to turn on pressurized irrigation for home sprinklers following a dry winter season

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls is preparing to turn on its pressurized irrigation system to deliver canal water to home sprinkler systems following a dry winter.

Public Works Director Josh Baird said his department receives many phone calls every spring from homeowners ready to get their sprinklers going. The dry ground this year has made the need seem even more urgent.

"We plan on having everybody that’s on pressurized irrigation ready to rock ‘n’ roll by May 1," Baird said.

WATCH | Twin Falls prepares to turn on pressurized irrigation by May—

Twin Falls prepares to turn on pressurized irrigation by May 1

The Twin Falls Canal Company hoped to start delivering water to shareholders this week. This includes about half the homes in Twin Falls that rely on canals to water their lawns.

"The farmers are having the same problem so we’re gonna do our best to expedite it," Baird said.

The city has 26 pressurized irrigation pumps across town, which takes time to set up at the start of the season. Once the water is turned on, residents must follow the rules and stick to their assigned watering days.

"Recognize it is a lower water year, and so please be considerate. Make sure you’re not overwatering if you don’t have to," Baird said.

As agricultural land has turned into housing, the city saw an opportunity to limit the consumption of treated potable water. In 2012, the city required all new subdivisions to use canal water or pressurized irrigation.

"Believe it or not, we actually use less potable water in 2026 than we did in 2001, even though our population has over doubled in that time. And I believe a big component of that is because we’re not using a ton of potable water in new subdivisions," Baird said.

To see a schedule for pressurized irrigation times, see the Watering Times and Conservation page of the City of Twin Falls' Website

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