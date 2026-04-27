Idaho farmers face tough choices to keep permanent crops alive during the statewide drought emergency

CALDWELL, Idaho — With Idaho under a statewide drought emergency, farmers face tough decisions heading into this year’s crop season.

At Williamson Orchards and Vineyard in Sunnyslope, co-owner Mike Williamson said the biggest concern is simple but critical.

WATCH | Learn how farmers are navigating this years' drought—

Drought emergency threatens Idaho orchards and vineyards

"How are we going to keep our vines and trees alive through the end of the summer?" Williamson said.

Drought conditions are not new to Idaho’s agricultural industry, but they pose unique challenges for farmers who rely on permanent crops like grapevines and fruit trees. These crops take years to establish and cannot be easily replaced or rotated.

"Our crops out here are permanent, that meaning they're gonna stay here year in and year out, and as a farmer, it's my job to guide my employees to care for these that includes applying the right amount of water," Williamson said.

Unlike other farms that can pivot to shorter-season crops such as beans or peas, Williamson said vineyards and orchards require consistent care and water throughout the entire growing season. He noted the long-term investment makes water management even more critical.

"These vines behind us, they’re over 20 years old," Williamson said.

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To stretch limited water supplies, Williamson said his team will adjust by pruning their grapevines more heavily this season. The strategy reduces the plant’s need for water but also lowers overall production.

"If we use the strategy to reduce our crop through pruning to help mitigate water usage and reduce our water usage, that can reduce our yield, our overall yield, and it does affect our bottom line," Williamson said.

Earlier this season, Williamson said farmers were warned water access could be cut off as early as August or September, a scenario that could have devastating consequences.

Recent rain helped improve conditions slightly, but uncertainty remains about how long water supplies will last.

Idaho’s agriculture depends heavily on snowpack in the mountains, which feeds reservoir and canal systems used for irrigation throughout the year.

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To adapt, Williamson said his family’s century-old farm invested in water-efficient practices and technology.

"We use water-thrifty practices, including drip irrigation. The emitters put the water right where the plant is. We use technology out in the field as well. We have water sensors that go four feet down in the ground… to measure and monitor how the water table in our fields are doing, so that we can more precisely water. And water right when we need to and not overwater," Williamson said.

Those systems allow farmers to deliver water directly to plant roots and avoid waste, a crucial strategy during drought conditions.

"Water's a treasure, and we have to spend it wisely," Williamson said.

Williamson said each farm faces different challenges depending on crop type, water access, and long-term investments. Many are working through the same uncertainty as they try to protect both their harvest and their livelihood.

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