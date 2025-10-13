Haunted Mansions of Albion returns for another year of Halloween scares

ALBION, Idaho — With Halloween just weeks away, the largest haunted attraction by square footage in the Northwest is back for another year of spine-tingling thrills.

The campus was shuttered in the 1950s, but every fall for the past 18 years, the old Albion Normal School is transformed into a nightmare-fueled adventure called the Haunted Mansions of Albion.

"These buildings were built between the 1890s and the 1930s, so it just makes for a really amazing ambiance and atmosphere for a haunted attraction," said Heather Mortenson, the owner.

Spanning five multi-storied buildings, each with its own theme, the Haunted Mansions feature over 80 actors with one goal in mind: scare the ever-living daylight out of you.

But behind the horror is a close-knit family, as cast members return to the Haunted Mansions year after year to play their characters.

"This is my 9th year," said Celestina, who plays the Arachnophobia Witch.

When I asked why she keeps coming back, her enthusiasm was clear.

"Because it's fun, it's enjoyable to come here and scare people. Also, I get to meet new people every year. It's so much fun," Celestina said.

Felica Holstein, who plays the Female Predator, shares that same dedication.

"This is like my 7th year doing it, and it's definitely not my last year. I just love seeing the crowds— seeing everyone all excited to be here— I get to go crazy and actually be myself," Holstein said.

Alec Dixon, aka "HickMan," takes his role particularly seriously, staying in character even during interviews.

"Character! I ain't no character! I sleep out there in the lawn. I ain't no character, this is my home! I was born and raised right here in this area," Dixon said.

While these dedicated scare professionals are clearly up to the task, visitors from around Idaho make the Halloween pilgrimage each year for new (and frightening) experiences at the Haunted Mansions.

"I just want to get scared and get my adrenaline up!" said Makinlee from Boise.

"I've been here before, so that's why I brought them. We came about four years ago, and it's the best scare tactics in southern Idaho," said Brett, also from Boise.

Justin Andersen made the trip from Idaho Falls and believes it's worth the lengthy journey.

"[It's] worth the trip from Idaho Falls. This is by far the best haunted house in this area, probably this side of the Mississippi," Andersen said.

