Ida-Haunts: Paranormal Researchers investigate The Old Idaho State Penitentiary. Here's what they found.

BOISE, Idaho — The Old Idaho Penitentiary attracts many paranormal researchers from all over the country every year. TV shows like Ghost Adventures, The Lowe Files and Destination Fear have all have traveled to the Treasure Valley to answer one question... Is the Old Idaho State Penitentiary Haunted?

Some say yes, some say no.

Even the Idaho News 6 Good Morning Idaho crew took the tour inside earlier this year with some interesting results.

Local ghost hunters, Big River Paranormal Group, teamed up with the Idaho State Historical Society to explore the concept of interacting with the afterlife and the investigations are open to the public.

The group has researched Idaho's old territorial prison dating back to the early 2000's. They say it is not a ghost tour but an active investigation into the supernatural.

During the investigations the lights will be turned off, it will be dark and researchers will guide guests around the historic prison grounds attempting to communicate with any spirits that may... or may not... be there.

You can find dates and times for their investigations here.

And if you want to see what evidence they have collected so far you can head over to their website at www.bigriverparanormal.com.

