Green takes over downtown Twin Falls as Saint Patrick's Day parade steps out on its own for the first time

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls residents packed Main Avenue on Tuesday to celebrate Saint Patrick's Day, as the annual festival and parade split into separate events for the first time.

Neighborhood Reporter Joey Martin was there as thousands of green-clad neighbors descended on downtown Twin Falls for the parade, which was held on Saint Patrick's Day itself rather than the Saturday before the holiday, as has been tradition.

WATCH: Thousands packed downtown Twin Falls for the city's first standalone Saint Patrick's Day parade

Twin Falls celebrates first standalone Saint Patrick's Day parade

Jennifer Colvin, who took over ownership of O'Dunkens and the Twin Falls Saint Patrick's Day Festival and Parade in 2020, said the decision to separate the two events came down to safety and a return to tradition.

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"We changed it this year to have the festival separate from the parade and really get back to the roots of celebrating on the day of Saint Patrick's Day," Colvin said.

Colvin said the festival and parade had simply grown too large to share the same space on Main Avenue.

"We found over the years that it was really hard to get the barriers and keep the public safe with the parade going right down the center of the festival," Colvin said.

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The energy in downtown Twin Falls reflected the enthusiasm of a community eager to celebrate. Local radio host Joey Bravo summed up the spirit of the day.

"You know what... it's about the community, it's about love, it's about the city, it's about being around everybody... it's just beautiful, bro," Bravo said.

Attendees were equally enthusiastic about the format change. Connie Gones said she wouldn't miss it regardless of how the event is organized.

"Oh, I love everything! Any holiday, I'm always coming... it doesn't matter if it's Christmas... any holiday, I'm here," Gones said.

For parade-goers Brad and Lucy Wills, the sunny weather made this year's parade a welcome improvement over last year.

"This day is so nice... we were here when it was raining last year – freezing... looking for heaters and stuff... so this is nice," Brad Wills said.

When asked what she likes most about Saint Patrick's Day in downtown Twin Falls, Lucy Wills kept it simple.

"Beer," Wills said, drawing laughter from the crowd before adding, "I do too... but I really do like the green beer."

Two other parade-goers who gave only their first names, Ralph and Fred, said the parade format was the main draw.

"I just love a parade," Ralph said.

And as for what comes after the parade? Ralph and Fred hinted there might be a green beer in their future.

One young attendee perhaps captured the true magic of the day best, declaring there was only one thing left to do: "We need to trap the leprechaun!"

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