Main Avenue closure for St. Patrick's Day Parade

TWIN FALLS, ID — On Saturday, the Saint Patrick's Day Parade, hosted by O'Dunken's Draught House, will begin at 3 p.m.

The Twin Falls Police Department is reminding the public that there will be road closures due to the parade. Main Avenue from Murtaugh St. to Castleford St. will be closed from 1 p.m. till the event is over. Main Ave North, right in front of O'Dunken's, will be closed from 8 a.m. and will stay closed until the block party is over.

Stay safe and enjoy the Saint Patrick's Day parade!