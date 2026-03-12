Twin Falls Saint Patrick's Day celebration splits into two separate events

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Twin Falls is making some changes to this year's Saint Patrick's Day celebration, splitting the festival and parade into two separate events.

The Saint Patrick's Day Festival will kick off first, taking place this Saturday on Main Avenue from noon to 10 p.m. The event features more than 40 vendors, food, and green beer.

Then, on Saint Patrick's Day, the parade will take over downtown Twin Falls. That event starts at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.

After a cold and wet parade last year, forecasters are expecting sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s this year.

You can find St. Patrick's Day celebration info via the Twin Falls St. Patty's Day Festival Facebook page.

