Fish populations are struggling amid persistent drought in southeast Idaho

AMERICAN FALLS, Idaho — Persistent drought conditions in southeast Idaho are posing a serious threat to trout populations in Glendale, Foster, Johnson, and American Falls Reservoirs, reports Idaho Fish & Game.

Following meager low-elevation snowfall over the course of the previous winter, along with extended periods of above-average temperatures this summer, water levels in the following reservoirs dropped significantly, with American Falls Reservoir being drawn down to just 3% of its total capacity.

When water levels drop that precipitously, oxygen levels drop as well— forcing trout to find more stable habitat. When stable habitat is hard to find, survival rates drop.

At Glendale, Foster, and Johnson Reservoirs, Idaho Fish & Game (IDFG) has issued "fish salvage" orders, which remove any bag limits on select fish species and instead encourage anglers to harvest what they catch.

During the salvage order timeline at Foster, Glendale, Johnson, and Lamont reservoirs:

Fish may be taken by any method except use of firearms, explosives, chemicals, electric current, or prohibited baits.

All bag, possession, size, and number limits are suspended.

A valid Idaho fishing license is still required.

No live fish may be transported from the reservoir.

As per Consolidated Irrigation Company rules,

Watercraft use is limited to fishing vessels only. All watercraft, including inflatables, must have been inspected within the previous 5 days by Idaho State Department of Agriculture and have written certification. Watercraft with ballast compartments or bladders are prohibited on all reservoirs. Reservoir access is typically limited to the designated boat ramps. However, with rapidly changing water levels, boat ramps are becoming unusable. For Glendale Reservoir, the boat ramp is already closed and only non-motorized boats are allowed.



At American Falls Reservoir, wildlife officials warn that fish populations will remain meager through 2026 or "until conditions improve."

In a news release, IDFG states that "under normal water conditions," hatchery rainbow trout typically thrive in American Falls Reservoir.

"Hatchery rainbow trout grow quickly in American Falls and have produced trophy-class fish, including a 34.75-inch (41.13-lb.) rainbow/cutthroat hybrid in 2011 and a 31.25-inch rainbow trout (caught and released) in 2020." - Idaho Fish & Game

As crews work to repair the Minidoka Dam, flows on the Snake River are also being curtailed, which is further stressing the fish populations in these bodies of water.

Still, Idaho Fish & Game will begin a stocking program at American Falls Reservoir later this month that will include the introduction of 250,000 fingerlings in addition to 42,000 "catchable-sized" rainbow trout. Idaho Power will supplement that stocking by adding 9,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout of its own.