Breeze Airways announces new flights from Twin Falls to Las Vegas starting next spring

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — Magic Valley travelers will soon have a new way to reach Las Vegas as Breeze Airways announced it will begin service from the Magic Valley Regional Airport starting next spring.

The new route will operate twice weekly on Mondays and Fridays, doubling the airline options available at the Twin Falls airport.

Flights to Las Vegas will start at $49, making travel more affordable for residents.

"I'm excited to announce that we are going to start flying to Las Vegas International Airport, March 6th," said Bud Hafer from Breeze Airways during a press conference at the airport.

The service offers an additional benefit for travelers heading to Southern California. Passengers can remain on the same aircraft in Las Vegas and continue on to Orange County.

"Once you stop on that plane in Vegas, you can stay on the plane and go through to Orange County. It's the quickest way to get there without a non-stop," Hafer said.

Local officials expressed enthusiasm about the expanded travel options for residents and visitors.

"It's always nice to have more flights, more ways to get in and out of Twin Falls. So, we're excited to have this Las Vegas and Orange County connection," said Ruth Pierce, Twin Falls mayor.

Don Hall, Twin Falls County commissioner, highlighted the benefits for both business and leisure travel.

"This gives more opportunity for our citizens to travel, not only for business but for pleasure— for quality-of-life issues, it just gives them another option," Hall said.

Shawn Bariger, Twin Falls Economic Development director, sees the partnership as beneficial for the region's growth. "[I'm] super excited to see an expansion of air service here at Magic Valley Regional Airport. Breeze, I think, is going to be a fantastic partner providing opportunities for leisure and business travel to markets that we currently don't have served," Bariger said.

Breeze Airways selected Twin Falls as an emerging market well-suited for their Airbus A220 aircraft. The airline cited the area's population growth over the past decade as a key factor in its decision.

"Twin Falls has had a lot of growth over the last decade, and the air service hasn't quite matched that, so we've got the right aircraft to be able to come in here to be able to collect those people and take them down to where they want to go," Hafer added.

