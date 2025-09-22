Magic Valley Regional Airport to receive essential runway renovations thanks to FAA funds

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — With the help of FAA funding, the Magic Valley Regional Airport is set to receive essential runway renovations.

“It has been identified that the main runway needs rehabilitation, as it hasn’t been updated since the late 1990s,” said Bill Carberry, the airport manager.

As part of the Magic Valley Regional Airport's master plan, the goal is to maintain current operations while preparing for the future.

“We view the airport from a generational perspective; it will be passed down to our kids to our kids,” Carberry added.

Carberry emphasized that the airport, managed by the city of Twin Falls, is part of the Federal Aviation Administration's infrastructure. Thanks to $20 to $25 million in federal funding, the airport will undergo a runway upgrade.

“We’ll be rehabilitating the lighting, conducting grading, and removing and replacing the runway surface,” Carberry explained. "It’s time to properly maintain the main runway and ensure it remains in good condition for the next generation."

For the numerous local commercial businesses located at Joslin Field, these upgrades signify growth and opportunity.

Jared VanderKooi, the F.B.O. manager at Reeder Jet Center, stated, "We greatly appreciate that the airport and the city are paying attention to this facility. We welcome growth and the chance to expand because we are always striving to be bigger and better."

VanderKooi believes that the improvements will have a significant positive impact on the future of aviation in the Magic Valley. “We see a bright future for this airport. Growth and construction are crucial for that, and we are genuinely excited about the investment in the airport’s future,” he said.

Currently, the project is in the environmental impact assessment stage and will soon progress to the overall planning and design phase.

“We anticipate starting design work in 2026, with potential construction slated for 2027 and 2028,” Carberry concluded.

