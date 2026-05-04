MERIDIAN, Idaho — Figuring out your Mother's Day plans? Victory Gardens Nursery is gearing up for one of its biggest events yet—the annual Mother’s Day Market.

At Victory Gardens Nursery, growth has gone far beyond the garden beds. Over the past two years, owner Jasmine Hamilton has transformed the property along Victory Road into a vibrant event space, drawing in neighbors and visitors alike.

WATCH: Victory Gardens Nursery celebrates two years of growth with expanded event space

Victory Gardens Nursery blossoms into community hotspot in Meridian

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What started as a nursery has evolved into a gathering hub, hosting everything from paint-and-sip nights to weddings and food truck events. New additions—including a koi pond and a picturesque chapel backdrop—have helped turn the space into a destination for celebrations and connection.

“It's literally grown so much more than that that I could even say. So I'm just thankful to the community and literally every single person that has started here, been coming here, and all the new faces that we get to see all the time," said Hamilton.

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"We have an incredible amount of events coming up. We have a Mother's Day market 75 vendors, sourdough bread, candles, baby chicks. The list goes on and on," Hamilton added.

The annual Mother's Day Market will run from 9am to 4pm, this Saturday and Sunday.