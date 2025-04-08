On the move: Meridian's historic concrete silos have been removed and will soon have a new home

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Recreating history is nothing new for Meridian native Jasmine Hamilton.

“We have a 100-year-old barn here,” said Jasmine Hamilton, owner of Victory Gardens.

Hamilton has been reimagining and transforming her childhood home property into a thriving garden center that, for the last year, has served as a place for the community to come together.

“Farm to table dinners, paint and sips, we’ve done a ton of markets, chili cook off, raising money for awesome causes,” said Hamilton.

Now, these concrete silos, made in the 1940s, have plans to be reassembled on the Victory Gardens property, as part of a day spa concept — a historic backdrop for a ‘fresh-faced’ idea.

“It would be on the property, on the north side of this greenhouse. So right now there’s two silos, and we would make them into four, so we’d get a concrete mold of what’s already existing and just do a duplicate. And then we want to do a whole other build where we have this central area where it’s dug down and feels like an underground hot spring and there are treatment rooms: red light therapy, steam sauna, dry sauna, salt rooms,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton says she’s been working with the city and the developers of the land the silos used to call home to carefully deconstruct the silos.

The unique concrete bricks are now in storage while she sorts out the next steps and design plans.

“It’s just learning and growing and adapting to the times,” said Hamilton.

The former farmstead, just north of I-84, along Black Cat Road, will be developed into the Farmstone Crossing Subdivision.

For Hamilton, she’s excited to be a part of preserving the one-of-a-kind silos, and is proud that her garden center business can be a place that Idahoans enjoy.

“I want to keep everything local in Idaho and make people appreciate what we are, because we are so special. Idaho is so special, and the families and the communities and [small] businesses, there is nothing like us,” said Hamilton.