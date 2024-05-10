"Bringing Victory back to its roots!" Meridian native reimagines gardening center

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This week's Made in Idaho features Jasmine Hamilton and her passion for creating a unique and personal garden center experience. Their grand opening event will take place this week.



Hamilton is transforming the property she lived on as child, into a boutique gardening center.

The grounds feature plant nursery, coffee shop, paving materials, kid's corner, and more.

The Grand Opening and Mother's Day event will be taking place Saturday and Sunday, featuring over 50 local vendors.

"So this is our greenhouse," said Jasmine Hamilton.

With a name like Jasmine, it seems the owner of Victory Gardens, found her calling, caring for plants.

"Part of what is really important to me is when someone comes through here they get a great experience with customer service, [and] they get a great experience with education," said Hamilton.

KIVI Jasmine Hamilton - Victory Gardens

While giving me a tour, the Meridian native shared memories of growing up on this same property.

"That was my room right there, I don't know if you want to show that, that was literally my bedroom. I used to throw water balloons at the customers," said Hamilton.

What was then her parents business, Victory Greens. Now she and her husband Chase are now transforming it into Victory Gardens Nursery, a boutique gardening center.

"I'm just really excited about giving my kids that opportunity to have this childhood that I had," said Hamilton.

After working in her parent's nursery, now located down Meridian Rd, she was inspired to follow in their footsteps

"That's why one of the things we say is 'Bringing Victory back to its roots'," said Hamilton.

All while adding her own personal touches like a kid's corner.

"The whole idea of this was to give the moms some relief and for kids to have something to do. I have a three-year-old and a seven-month-old so I understand what that looks like," said Hamilton.

Another way Victory Gardens is creating an inviting environment… their drive-thru or walk-up coffee shop on the property, crafting unique drinks with locally sourced ingredients.

"I think it's just personal love of getting a coffee and walking around. So far the response has been great, the community support has been amazing," said Hamiton.

The Hamilton's have big dreams for growth at Victory Gardens.

"We'd love to build like a big greenhouse here and do something fun," said Hamilton.

Jasmine also mentioned hopes of one day adding a restaurant, floral and gift shop, beer garden, event venue, and space to host weekly farmer's markets.

Victory Gardens will be having their grand opening celebration on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12 with over 50 vendors to add to the festivities.