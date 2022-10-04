Lori Vallow's attorneys ask judge to postpone her trial, pause court proceedings

Lori Vallow's attorney's requested her trial be postponed and all court proceedings be paused.

Defense Attorney's Jim Archibald and John Thomas requested her trial be postponed to allow time to "raise any issue of mental condition" in the appropriate window of time. Archibald and Thomas requested Judge Steven Boyce to toll time limits, which pauses deadlines to file some motions.

The time limit to file a written notice of mental health condition is 90 days before the trial begins, which is Oct. 11 for Vallow. The trial is currently set to begin Jan. 9, 2023 in Ada County.

Vallow was previously declared unfit to stand trial in May 2021, pausing court proceedings. Boyce ruled in April 2022 Vallow was "restored to competency and fit to proceed," and resumed court proceedings.

Idaho Department of Health and Welfare Deputy Attorney General Amy Long in a written response said the IDHW "does not intent to take a position or otherwise participate in the proceedings."

A hearing on the motions is set for Oct. 13, 2022.

The motions come several days after Chad Daybell's attorney's filed to sever his trial from Vallow's and to postpone his trial significantly later than the currently scheduled January 2023 date. Daybell's team also requested cameras be allowed in the courtroom following Boyce's decision to ban cameras from the courtroom.