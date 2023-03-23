Lori Vallow Daybell booked into Ada County Jail ahead of upcoming trial

BOISE, Idaho — Lori Vallow Daybell is now in the Ada County Jail.

The eastern Idaho mother accused of killing her children is set to stand trial in Ada County beginning April 3.

Looks like Lori Vallow Daybell has been transferred to the Ada County Jail. The jury selection process starts next week for her trial in Boise. pic.twitter.com/5BfsCyeW4y — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) March 23, 2023

A spokesperson for the Ada County Sheriff's Office confirms Vallow is now in Ada County custody. She was booked Wednesday evening.

A new mugshot also now accompanies her information on the inmate roster, despite a technical issue delaying the process.

New mugshot for Lori Vallow Daybell, now booked into the Ada County Jail ahead of her upcoming trial.



Read more here: https://t.co/9HzTeR02lj pic.twitter.com/enzt4OAMFq — Karen Lehr (@KarenLehr) March 23, 2023

Vallow Daybell has been in the Madison County Jail since March 2020. She is facing several counts of murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of her children — JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan — and her husband's previous wife, Tammy Daybell in 2019.

The couple was set to stand trial together up until earlier this month when Judge Steven Boyce granted a motion by Chad Daybell's attorney to sever the trials.

As a result of the most recent ruling in the case, Vallow Daybell is no longer facing the death penalty.

Her trial is expected to last several weeks.

