Lori and Chad Daybell trials officially separated; April 3 trial date vacated for Chad Daybell

This article was first published by Nate Sunderland on EastIdahoNews.com.

ST. ANTHONY — District Judge Steven Boyce has severed the case of Chad and Lori Daybell.

The couple is charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder for the deaths of 7-year-old Joshua “JJ” Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan – two of Lori’s children – along with Chad’s previous wife, Tammy Daybell.

Lori appeared in person in Fremont County court Thursday, alongside Chad who appear over Zoom.

The topic of the hearing was whether the couple’s case should be split into two based on new DNA evidence that was made available to all parties in the case.

This is not the first time the topic of splitting the case has come up, but up until now, Boyce has opted to keep the case together.

EastIdahoNews.com will have a full report on the court hearing later today.

The trial was scheduled to begin on April 3 in Ada County. Lori is still expected to go to trial on that date, but the trial for Chad has now been vacated. It will be rescheduled at a later date.