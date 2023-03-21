Watch Now
Death penalty no longer an option for Lori Vallow Daybell

The Idaho mom is set to stand trial in Ada County in two weeks
Lori Daybell mugshot
Posted at 11:07 AM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21

This information was originally published and shared by Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Judge Steven Boyce has granted a motion by Lori Daybell’s attorneys to take the death penalty off the table.

A hearing took place in Fremont County Court Tuesday morning. East Idaho News' Rett Nelson was in the courtroom, and is preparing a full report.

Eaton reports this ruling will likely lead to a shorter trial and jury selection process, as the sentencing phase will now be handled by the judge rather than the jury.

Prosecutors on the case issued a statement following the ruling saying, "While we are disappointed and respectfully disagree with today's decision, we will continue to vigorously pursue justice for Tammy, Tylee and JJ."

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.

