Death penalty no longer an option for Lori Vallow Daybell

This information was originally published and shared by Nate Eaton, EastIdahoNews.com

Judge Steven Boyce has granted a motion by Lori Daybell’s attorneys to take the death penalty off the table.

A hearing took place in Fremont County Court Tuesday morning. East Idaho News' Rett Nelson was in the courtroom, and is preparing a full report.

Eaton reports this ruling will likely lead to a shorter trial and jury selection process, as the sentencing phase will now be handled by the judge rather than the jury.

Prosecutors on the case issued a statement following the ruling saying, "While we are disappointed and respectfully disagree with today's decision, we will continue to vigorously pursue justice for Tammy, Tylee and JJ."

This is a developing story, check back later for updates.