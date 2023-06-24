Boise Police shot person Downtown Boise early Saturday morning, department says suspect had a firearm

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police is saying an officer shot a suspect with a firearm early Saturday morning after a chase near 5th and Main.

An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway after an incident on 5th Street between Idaho and Main at 2:12am. One suspect is being treated at a local hospital. No officers were injured. Officers immediately secured the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area. — Boise PD (@BoisePD) June 24, 2023

According to police, officers were investigating a "suspicious vehicle" near 5th and Main as a part of an ongoing investigation. This occurred shortly after 2 a.m. when many bars downtown close for the night.

As police were attempting to make contact with people in the vehicle, they say one person fled from the scene and had a firearm in their hand.

The officers said that say they gave commands that were ignored, an officer shot and struck the person fleeing. A firearm was recovered next to the suspect.

The suspect is being treated for life-threatening issues. No officers were injured during the incident.

Ada County Sheriff's Office will be leading the Critical Incident Task Force which will investigate the shooting. Police are asking anyone who witnessed the incident to call Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.

