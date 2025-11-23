Local non-profit and its volunteers prepare thousands of wreaths to honor veterans

EAGLE, Idaho — On Saturday, Dec.13, at 1:00 p.m. Idaho Veterans Wreaths will lay a wreath on every grave at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery; the total will be close to 7,000 wreaths.

To accomplish this, Idaho Veterans Wreaths relies on volunteers. On Saturday, they had a record 200 people show up to help with this endeavor.

"It warms my heart. We don’t always know how many volunteers are going to come out, but every single time we have had more people and more engagement," said Parker Harger of Idaho Veterans Wreaths. "They are super happy, they get what we are trying to do, and we couldn’t do it without them."

One of those volunteers includes Lt. Col. Jason Attinger of the Idaho National Guard. He came down with his wife, Stacey, who is an army veteran. Jason has served in the military for 26 years.

"I’ve lost friends over my 26 years in the Global War on Terrorism and to see these other vets, strike emotions when they think about their family members and their friends who are no longer here," said Attinger. "It’s always an emotional time, but it’s also a time of strength when we all come together."

Today marked the second Saturday that veterans, veteran organizations and people who just support the military volunteered their time. There will be one more day of preparing wreaths next Saturday before the big day on Dec. 13.

Idaho Veterans Wreath is a program run by the Idaho Veterans Network. In addition to decorating the graves of veterans, this program raises money to help veterans in need in the Treasure Valley.

"So if a veteran needs car repairs, if a veteran needs a gas card, if a veteran needs an Uber or a Lyft to the VA, we fund that," said Harger. " So every dollar that we raise in this program goes back to veterans.”

Volunteers can come out on Dec. 13 for the wreath-laying ceremony and help place the wreaths that these volunteers have fluffed and put a ribbon on.

It's a sight to see. Lt. Col. Attinger looks forward to it because he has only experienced it in his A-10 Warthog.

"Honestly, I’ve never been to the ceremony," said Attinger. "I plan on being there this year. I’ve got to do a flyover, but to see it from the ground is going to be pretty unique. I can’t wait to be a part of it."