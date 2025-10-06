Disabled American Veterans seeks volunteer drivers in Boise

BOISE, Idaho — The Disabled American Veterans organization, or DAV, is asking for help. The group needs volunteer drivers to pick up veterans from across the Treasure Valley and take them to their appointments at the VA Hospital in Boise.

Veterans have given so much to their country, and they’re often the last to ask for help — but right now, they need support.

Ronald Coleman, a Vietnam veteran, helps organize drivers who transport vets to and from the VA.

Learn how drivers can make such an impact on local veterans —

Disabled American Veterans of Idaho are looking for transport drivers

“If we don’t have a driver, those people are left on their own to try to get here,” Coleman said. “It can be expensive — they have to ask for help from family or neighbors.”

Volunteer driver Peter Tetreault, also a veteran, said he does it to give back.

“Why do I do it? Because I love to give back to veterans,” he said. “I’m a veteran myself — we’ve got to help each other out. They are so grateful. We get thanked every day.”

Coleman said the rides are about more than just transportation.

“That conversation — you can learn so much about each other,” he said. “You have five or six of you in the van, and everybody’s talking about what they’ve done, where they’re going, how they’re feeling. It gives them someone to talk to, somebody who cares.”

Volunteer driver Annette Tetreault said the experience is rewarding.

“What we get back from the veterans — they are so excited,” she said. “They’ll say, ‘Oh, hey Annette, it’s you!’ It pulls on your heartstrings. I will not be late to pick up a veteran.”

Anyone interested in volunteering can contact the DAV in Boise.