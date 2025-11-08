Idaho Veterans Parade honors Vietnam Vets 50-years after the end of the war

The Idaho Veterans Parade honors the service and sacrifice of veterans each year on a Saturday near Veterans Day.

This year featured a special theme to recognize the Vietnam veterans who were treated so poorly when they returned home 50 years ago. This time around, the Vietnam vets were welcomed home by a crowd of people who came down for the parade.

"When we came back, that is what we got," said Dan Pruett of the negative reception many soldiers received after returning home from Vietnam.

Pruett served in the Navy for 26 years, with a stint of that lengthy career spent in Vietnam. "So now, to see this, and have all the people come up and offer that to me now really warms the heart a lot."

Pruett acted as the chaplain for the opening ceremony and said a prayer to kick off the event. Pruett is part of American Legion Post 113 in Meridian. He called it an honor to be a part of the parade, and he's proud of his service.

"I joined right out of high school. I knew what I wanted to do," said Pruett. "Every minute was enjoyable. I wished I could have served longer."

The Vietnam veterans answered their call to duty; they had no choice over the mission. Mike Rowles went to Vietnam as a communications officer in the Air Force, and he ended up with a special mission in Thailand helping American planes return to the battlefield.

"We didn’t get shot at, but we sure did help a lot of airplanes come back from getting shot," said Rowles. "I just felt part of something that was really important."

The Vietnam veterans led a crusade to make sure every generation of veterans that came after them didn't get treated the way they did.

The Idaho Veterans Parade gives the public a chance to honor these heroes for serving their country through such a difficult time.

"It is really long overdue," said Mike Rowles. "But, it is still good and it is marvelous and we want to continue to emphasize the care and regard for veterans of all ranks and time and service, and so this parade represents that."

The parade featured a variety of different floats, veterans organizations, guest speakers, a helicopter flyover, high school bands, and a number of military vehicles.

