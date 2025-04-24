NFL DRAFT DAY: How to watch the draft on Idaho News 6

Here's everything you need to know to watch the NFL Draft on Idaho News 6 tonight! Tune in all night for both pre- and post-game coverage.

Viewers can tune into our Idaho News 6 broadcast shows at 5 p.m. in the Treasure Valley and 5:30 p.m. in the Magic Valley for pre-game coverage. Right after our local coverage, the NFL Draft can be viewed on our channel (ABC) starting at 6 p.m.

Once the draft is over, we will continue our live coverage directly following the Draft with reaction from players, including Ashton Jeanty (Boise State) and Colston Loveland (Michigan). Jeanty and Loveland, who is from Gooding, Idaho, are expected to be drafted in the first round Thursday night.

RELATED: 'Raiders & Jaguars & Bears, Oh my!' Broncos fans say these teams have the best shot at landing Ashton Jeanty

Former Boise State player Ahmed Hassanein could go in the later rounds of the draft, which will air LIVE on Idaho News 6 through Saturday.

Viewers anywhere can also watch our coverage live online here.

RELATED: DRAFT OUTLOOK: Three NFL teams that need Ashton Jeanty's skill set