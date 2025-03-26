Jeanty and Hassanein among Bronco prospects shining at BSU NFL Pro Day

BOISE, Idaho — Bronco football hype is ramping back up! NFL scouts and even one GM gathered at BSU's NFL Pro Day to watch several Bronco prospects, Ashton Jeanty and Ahmed Hassenien, work out for the last time before draft day.

RB Ashton Jeanty

"Go watch and see what I do. There are not a lot of question marks with my game. especially as a runner with the ball," nodded Ashton Jeanty.

That was Heisman runner-up Ashton Jeanty’s mindset going into Wednesday's workout in front of scouts and Raiders GM John Spytek, taking part only in positional drills, saying that everything else can be seen on tape.

Jeanty explained, "I'm a three-down back. exceptional with the ball in my hands. can run any type of scheme you want. inside, outside, the passing game. I have good hands and good routes. talking about protecting the quarterback on third downs. I'm a full all-around running back."

The halfback took the nation by storm this last season, raking up over 2,600 yards and 29 touchdowns. All while breaking numerous school and Mountain West Conference records, receiving weekly, monthly, and season awards, and helping his team to an undefeated record, punching their ticket to the first-ever 12-Team College Football Playoff. with so many eyes Jeanty, he says he has had plenty of conversations with pro teams and is excited as he is projected to be the highest-drafted Bronco of all time.

"Obviously, wherever god sees me fit to go, thats where I will go. I think, most importantly, you want to go to the right fit. the right organization that has a great group of players around you and good vets to show you the way" smiled Jeanty.

DL Ahmed Hassenein

Lots of eyes were on Defensive Lineman Ahmed Hassanein Wednesday at Boise State’s Pro Day.

“I’m the guy they want on your team. I can compete at a high level, I’m passionate about what I do,” said Hassanein.

Hassanein represented Boise State one last time in front of NFL scouts, teammates, coaches, and local media before the draft. Last month, number 91 showed what he was made of at the NFL combine, but he still wanted to push himself in several drills Wednesday. He says he appreciates that Pro Day focuses on the physical compared to the combine.

Hassenein went on saying, “You kinda have to do interviews for like 4 to 5 hours straight with so many different teams, and not get that much amount of sleep."

He says that many NFL teams have taken an interest in him and his story. If Hassanein is drafted, he’ll be the first NFL player from Egypt.

“By God, I’ll get drafted and be the first Egyptian to ever get drafted, wherever he takes me, wherever the Lord takes me,” finished the defensive end.