Tonight on Idaho News 6, Senior Reporter Don Nelson bids farewell to broadcast television

NAMPA, Idaho — Tonight, May 28, 2026, at 6 p.m. MT, Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter Don Nelson will bid farewell to his beloved broadcast television audience.

During the broadcast, Nelson will relive some of his favorite segments from his 30+ year career in television. From festive Winter Carnival parades in McCall to consequential interviews with Idaho's most powerful statesman, Nelson was never intimidated by the moment.

You can watch the 6 p.m. broadcast live below:

Instead, he turned moments both big and small into unforgettable stories that captured the hearts and minds of viewers across the Gem State.

WATCH: Relive those moments through the eyes of fellow Senior Reporter Roland Beres

Don Nelson bids farewell after 30+ years in Idaho broadcast news

Join us at 6 p.m. MT to relive some of Don's favorite stories and let us know in the comments how Don's reporting affected your life.

Don Nelson passes the Senior Reporter torch to Riley Shoemaker

Don Nelson passes the Senior Reporter torch to Riley Shoemaker

While Don is indeed retiring, he will rejoin the Idaho News 6 team for a limited time in August for its special coverage of the Boise Open.

ALSO READ | Senior Reporter Don Nelson to bid farewell to local news after an esteemed career spanning nearly 4 decades