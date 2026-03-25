Senior Reporter Don Nelson to bid farewell to local news after an esteemed career spanning nearly 4 decades

NAMPA, Idaho — The most revered newsmen are like close family friends.

You regularly welcome them into your home, hear their latest, and share laughter or tears— depending on the news of the day.

After 32 years of sharing nightly news stories with the Treasure Valley audience, Senior Reporter Don Nelson will depart Idaho's living room one last time when he signs off on May 29, 2026.

Nelson will be remembered by his audience, family, and friends for two qualities he credits as his greatest tools: curiosity and kindness. Those traits, he says, helped him earn honest answers to tough questions from some of Idaho’s most influential voices—and many beyond state lines.

From 'Dangermoon' to broadcast anchor

Don says that his highly personable approach started at the beginning of his career, when he joined a small radio station in Rifle, Colorado. Back then, he was known by the DJ pseudonym— Dangermoon.

During 6 years in Northwest Colorado, Nelson learned the art of ad-libbing over hours-long radio broadcasts. Despite having previously attended the American Academy of Broadcasting in Philadelphia, Nelson says he found his voice during these formative radio years in Colorado.

After the radio station unexpectedly shuttered in 1988, Don wasted no time and proceeded to walk directly into the KREX newsroom in Grand Junction, where he was offered a co-anchor position after wowing the CBS affiliate station's staff during his tryout.

Idaho News 6 Don Nelson during his first year with KIVI - Idaho News 6.

"After ad-libbing for 4-5 hours a day on the radio— reading from a teleprompter was easy," recalled Don of the experience.

Don spent the next 6 years sharpening his broadcast skills before being offered an anchor position at Idaho News 6 in 1994, which he accepted.

At that point, journalists were still banging away on typewriters.

Gem State arrival and interviews for the ages

Don quickly adapted to the new scenery and began covering the biggest beats in Boise and the surrounding Treasure Valley.

From debates between singer-songwriter-activist Carole King and Congressman Mike Simpson on environmental issues to in-studio conversations with Reverend Jesse Jackson, Nelson never flinched in the presence of big names.

Senior Reporter Don Nelson interviews Miss Idaho Misty Taylor at the Western Idaho Fair

2000s flashback: Miss Idaho Misty Taylor at the Western Idaho Fair

"Everyone puts their pants on the same way," says Don of his approach to covering statesmen and celebrities alike.

"I always tell people, I’m the same person off camera as I am on camera." - Don Nelson, Idaho News 6 Senior Reporter



Over the next thirty-two years, Don constantly adapted to the landscape around him, swapping typewriters for computers and reels of film for Instagram Reels.

WATCH: How Idaho News 6 delivered the news in the early 2000s

How the news was made in the early 2000s

And as much as Don enjoyed covering stories on the road in Texas, Ohio, or California, it was the small-town stories he really enjoyed, because as Don puts it, “Everybody has a story.”

Whatever the assignment, Don always made it a point to get to know the person before diving into angles or subject matters.

Idaho News 6 From left to right: Bob Anthony, Don Nelson, Claudia Weathermon, and Dave Tester.

Whether that meant talking about a favorite sports team, catching up since that last surgery, or sharing a favorite ski run with the former Governor of Colorado (High Noon at Steamboat Resort), Don's undying curiosity about individual personalities is a testament to his caring nature.

That's a wrap!

When it comes to his retirement date, Don says, "I think I timed it perfectly."

"My timing in this business was perfect because I don't know what it's going to be like in 5 years," said Don. "We're moving at the speed of light. You'll always have local news and I don't think that'll ever go away, but I think how you present the local news will change drastically in the coming decade."

WATCH: Don Nelson shares his favorite Idaho News 6 stories

Asked how he'd like to be remembered by viewers and coworkers alike, Don replied with a simple answer: "a team player that didn't pull any punches."

His advice to the next generation of journalists is equally straightforward: add a personal touch in an age of constant digital connection. “Know the person, and you’ll understand why they stand where they do,” he says. Instead of diving straight into topics like budgets or bills, he often opens conversations with sports, hometown history, or another relatable topic.

The next big story, Don says, is typically hiding in plain sight. “Keep your head on a swivel, stay curious, and be in the spaces you’re covering.”

Don expects to remain based in his hometown of Meridian throughout retirement, where he hopes to contribute to the local Meals on Wheels program and help provide transportation to veterans in need.

Outside of that, Don is simply happy to be looking forward to a schedule that is clear of tapings, interviews, and on-air appearances. Instead, he's going to focus on his golf game, travel, and spending priceless time with family & friends.

From everyone at Idaho News 6: Thank you, Don, for bringing Idaho the news with honesty, curiosity, and heart.