2026 McCall Winter Carnival is all systems go

MCCALL, Idaho — We are just two weeks away from the 2026 McCall Winter Carnival, and the excitement is already building. Although it’s been a mild winter so far, there’s plenty of snow in Valley County, and event organizers are eager to get the party started.

If there was any doubt that the McCall Winter Carnival was going to pull back on snow sculptures, think again!

McCall Chamber Executive Director Sheila Francis says it may be the calm before the storm, but you can feel the excitement starting to grow.

“Winter Carnival is happening. We are well underway with so many preparations and plans that yes— all systems are a go,” said Francis.

When asked how they plan to tackle snow sculptures during a relatively low snow year, Francis explained: “With the help of McCall public works, we're actually able to transport snow from around the area where they potentially piled it up and bring it to sculptors for them to build.”

McCall Winter Carnival is all systems go

Senior Reporter Don Nelson asked Karen Hubbard, a long-time sculptor, "What is the secret to building a good sculpture?

Hubbard replied, laughing, "Time..."

"Well, it’s about getting a good solid base," Hubbard continued. "A lot of this will be chain-sawed off, but this makes a nice cold block.”

This large block of snow and ice will soon be McCall’s favorite sea serpent.

“Believe it or not, this will be Sharlie fishing in the Payette Lake for nice big trout,” she added.

The theme for this year's Winter Carnival is: Where’s Sharlie?

In another week or so, you’ll find Sharlie in many places around town.

You may remember locals were asked whether they wanted to keep the carnival just to one weekend or expand it back to its original two weekends.

“The last two years, when they had it on one weekend, [it] was a little bit difficult for the community," said Rachel Esplin with Mountain Meadow Adventure Rentals. "We had a lot of people that were telling us they didn’t come up because they thought it would be too crowded on one weekend, but now that it's split between two weekends, I think we'll be back to the regular of having a lot of people in town for the whole two weeks with a lot of fun to do in between."

Esplin says business is picking up and invites everyone to come to McCall.

