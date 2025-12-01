Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodSun Valley

Actions

Sun Valley Resort opens slopes on December 3rd, kicking off its 90th season

Sun Valley
Picasa 2.0
Sun Valley
Posted

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — The slopes at Sun Valley Resort will open on Wednesday, December 3rd, officially launching its 90th season.

According to a Facebook post from Sun Valley Resort, crews have been hard at work on the snow-making operation, and the mountain will be open top-to-bottom.

Skiers and snowboarders will be able to ride on Upper and Lower College, Sunset Strip, and Lower River Run.

ALSO READ | Skiers and snowboarders get their first turns of the season at Bogus Basin

Opening day festivities include a live DJ and free hot cocoa and mugs (while supplies last).

The first chair is expected to start spinning at 9 a.m.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The Spot - Idaho 6.2

The Spot - Idaho 6.2, your home for the Vegas Golden Knights