Sun Valley Resort opens slopes on December 3rd, kicking off its 90th season

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — The slopes at Sun Valley Resort will open on Wednesday, December 3rd, officially launching its 90th season.

According to a Facebook post from Sun Valley Resort, crews have been hard at work on the snow-making operation, and the mountain will be open top-to-bottom.

Skiers and snowboarders will be able to ride on Upper and Lower College, Sunset Strip, and Lower River Run.

Opening day festivities include a live DJ and free hot cocoa and mugs (while supplies last).

The first chair is expected to start spinning at 9 a.m.