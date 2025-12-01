Sun Valley Resort opens slopes on December 3rd, kicking off its 90th season

SUN VALLEY, Idaho — The slopes at Sun Valley Resort will open on Wednesday, December 3rd, officially launching its 90th season.
According to a Facebook post from Sun Valley Resort, crews have been hard at work on the snow-making operation, and the mountain will be open top-to-bottom.
Skiers and snowboarders will be able to ride on Upper and Lower College, Sunset Strip, and Lower River Run.
Opening day festivities include a live DJ and free hot cocoa and mugs (while supplies last).
The first chair is expected to start spinning at 9 a.m.