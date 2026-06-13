South Boise family loses home in early morning house fire while camping near Idaho City

SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — A house fire in South Boise left one family without a home early Saturday morning.

Boise Fire responded just after 1:30 a.m. to the 2300 block of Three Mile Creek Way for a report of a structure fire. Crews arrived to find a heavily involved house fire extending to other structures, with power lines down and arcing. Boise Fire then upgraded the response to a second alarm.

Neighborhood Reporter Brady Caskey spoke with the family, who said everyone was okay, including their dogs. They told Idaho News 6 that they were camping outside Idaho City when the fire broke out on Saturday, June 13.

Neighbors described flames shooting out of the windows of the home, along with loud booms and crackles, until Boise Fire arrived.

One additional house sustained minor damage. A nearby shed and fence were also damaged.

Meridian Fire Department, Ada County Paramedics, Boise Police Department, Intermountain Gas, and Idaho Power also responded to the scene.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

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