SOUTH BOISE, Idaho — A South Boise family is now searching through the ashes of their home after a late night fire tore through their house while they were away on a weekend trip.

“It’s not real, that’s what went through my mind — it’s not real,” said Misty Al-Ghizzi.

She was blindsided by an early-morning phone call on Saturday.

“And my phone was ringing at 2:30 — You need to call this officer, your house burned down," she said.

WATCH | Hear from Misty as she shares her experience

South Boise house fire leaves family with ‘complete and total loss’

Al-Ghizzi was on a family camping trip outside Idaho City when the fire tore through her South Boise home.

“I did not expect to come back to total loss, complete and total loss,” she said.

Neighbors reported seeing flames shooting from the windows and hearing loud booms and crackles. Boise Fire responded with seven engines and two ladder trucks to the home, which they said was fully involved. A neighbor’s home and fence sustained minor damage.

No one was home at the time of the fire. Al-Ghizzi said her family’s camping trip may have been a blessing in disguise.

“I was telling my sister "let’s go in the morning" and if we had stayed from what time that fire started — if we had stayed, I would’ve been asleep and I sleep hard. It would’ve been a body recovery,” she said.

Neighbors and local organizations are offering a helping hand, but the family has a long road to rebuilding.

"We're all safe, which is the best thing. We're safe and I appreciate everyone's support," Al-Ghizzi said. “So now I’m going to need to figure out how to go from nothing to something again.”

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

You can find the GoFundMe to support Misty and her family here.

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