ISP clarifies ICE partnership via social media post

NAMPA, Idaho — On Wednesday, Idaho State Police (ISP) Colonel Bill Gardiner and Lieutenant Colonel Fritz Zweigart held a meeting with the Executive Director of the Idaho Hispanic Foundation, Mari Ramos to discuss a recent agreement between ISP and the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, better known as ICE.

In their social media post, ISP thanked Ramos for hosting what they called "an open and honest conversation."

The post goes on to state that ISP is not conducting immigration raids.

However, ISP said it will assist ICE in transporting convicted persons living in the U.S. illegally to federal detention centers.

"Our role is strictly limited to transporting individuals who are in the U.S. illegally and have been convicted of a crime. After they have served their time, they will be taken to a federal detention center." - ISP

Idaho News 6 has reached out to Mari Ramos for a comment and is awaiting her reply.