West Ada teacher resigns following "Everyone is Welcome" poster controversy

MERIDIAN, Idaho — West Ada teacher Sarah Inama has resigned from her position following the controversy over her putting up a sign in her classroom that reads "Everyone is Welcome."

A spokesperson for the West Ada School District confirmed to Idaho News 6 on Thursday that Inama has resigned from her position in the district. Inama has been at the center of the recent controversy, which has since gained national attention.

After being told to take down her sign, Inama refused and, for weeks, spoke out against the policy, saying she doesn't understand how the poster violated district policy.

“What is the political opinion? I still have not been told that. For an opinion to be an opinion, it’s that people don’t agree on something,” Inama said to the district's board of trustees during a public meeting that Idaho News 6 reported on.

In March, West Ada Chief Academic Officer Marcus Meyers defended the school's stance in a podcast posted to YouTube. "At the end of the day, the definition of a neutral classroom is that everything has a curricular tie," Meyers said. "Because without that, you end up picking and choosing your issues within the classroom. And that's not what we do. When we enforce that policy, we have to enforce it across the board ... ."

