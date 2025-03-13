Watch Now
Renaissance High students hold walkout after West Ada teacher was asked to remove "everyone is welcome" sign

Allie Triepke
MERIDIAN, Idaho — A West Ada School District teacher was recently told to remove a sign from her classroom reading "everyone is welcome here," due to conflicting with district and state regulations. In response, students at Renaissance High School have planned a walk-out for Thursday afternoon.

Sarah Inama, a 6th-grade teacher at Lewis and Clark Middle School, has recently spoken out about her experience being directed to remove signs from her classroom that supposedly express a personal opinion.

Inama, in an email from the district, was told that her poster "conflicts with the intention of Policy and Section 33-138, Idaho Code, Dignity and Nondiscrimination in Public Education Act," and was instructed to "immediately remove" it.

