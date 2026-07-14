PAYETTE, Idaho — A Payette County judge has revoked bond for a 23-year-old mother charged with murdering her 18-month-old twin sons, ordering her to remain in custody as the case moves forward.

Andrea Shaw faces two counts of first-degree murder in the May 2025 deaths of her twins, Dallas and Tyson.

Prosecutors allege Shaw intentionally suffocated the children inside their Payette home.

During a hearing Tuesday, Shaw's attorney asked the court to reduce her $2 million bond so she could return home to care for her newborn child.

Instead, the judge exercised his discretion to revoke bond entirely.

WATCH: Payette mother charged with murdering twin toddlers ordered held without bond

Payette mother charged with murdering twin toddlers ordered held without bond

In court, Shaw's defense again argued the twins died from a reaction to routine childhood vaccinations rather than homicide.

Prosecutors rejected that claim, arguing the medical evidence supports suffocation as the cause of death and saying that conclusion was presented to the grand jury that returned the murder charges.

The same vaccine-related claims appear in a separate federal civil lawsuit in which Shaw is one of several plaintiffs suing the American Academy of Pediatrics alongside Children's Health Defense, an organization that opposes many vaccine policies.

READ MORE | Defense attorney questions murder charges in Payette twins' deaths

In that lawsuit, Shaw alleges her twins died eight days after receiving their 18-month vaccinations and claims authorities focused on her and her husband instead of investigating what she believes was a vaccine-related cause of death.

Those are allegations made by Shaw in the civil lawsuit and are not findings by the court.

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Shortly after the children's deaths in 2025, Shaw and her husband also appeared on a Children's Health Defense program, where she publicly blamed vaccines for the deaths.

Shaw has also sought to join a separate federal case in Massachusetts involving Children's Health Defense that includes similar allegations.

She has not yet entered a plea to the murder charges.

If convicted of first-degree murder, Shaw could face the death penalty under Idaho law.