Court docs reveal new details in case against Payette mother accused of killing twins

PAYETTE, Idaho — New court documents are revealing more details in the case against a Payette mother accused of killing her 18-month-old twins, including prosecutors’ allegation that the children were suffocated.

Andrea Renee Shaw, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of Dallas and Tyson Shaw, who were found dead inside their Payette home in May 2025.

According to a grand jury indictment, prosecutors allege Shaw killed both children “by the act of suffocating” them. The indictment accuses Shaw of killing the twins “willfully, unlawfully, deliberately, with premeditation, and with malice aforethought.”

READ MORE | Payette mother arraigned on murder charges in twins' deaths; held on $2M bond

The new court records filed by Shaw's attorney show that she had recently given birth to another child shortly before her arrest.

In a motion asking the court to reduce her $2 million bond, Shaw’s attorney said she gave birth by C-section on June 25, 2026, three weeks prematurely. The filing says the newborn spent one night in the NICU before being released.

The defense argued Shaw’s recent childbirth and postpartum recovery should be considered as the court reviews her bond. Her attorney requested that her bond be lowered to $100,000, arguing Shaw is not a flight risk or danger to the community.

The motion also states Shaw has no criminal history, has strong ties to the Payette area and has continued to maintain her innocence.

During Shaw’s arraignment, her attorney said she believes the twins’ deaths were caused by a medical issue and not a crime.

Shaw remains held on a $2 million bond. Her bond reduction hearing is scheduled for July 14.